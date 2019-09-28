PIETERMARITZBURG – Maritzburg United made hard work of it against Chippa United at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday night before emerging 1-0 winners in an exciting league encounter.
It could have been a far more comfortable win for Eric Tinkler's men had they taken their chances, but in the end Thabiso Kutumela’s goal three minutes before half time was enough to secure the three points, despite a fight-back from the Chilli Boys in the second stanza.
Maritzburg started brightly, playing some free-flowing passing football, and had a couple of early chances as Mxolisi Kunene headed straight at goalkeeper Patrick Tingyemb before Kutumela pulled a shot wide.
Then with 17 minutes gone, the home side were handed a golden opportunity to take the lead after Kunene was brought down in the box by Thabo Rakhale and a penalty was awarded.
But Jeremy Brockie, on debut for the Team of Choice, was unable to score as his low kick was well saved by Tingyemb.