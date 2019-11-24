MBOMBELA – Judas Moseamedi took Maritzburg United to the promised land on Saturday, scoring a brace at Mbombela Stadium to take his team to the final of the Telkom Knockout at the expense of Kaizer Chiefs.
The Team of Choice will take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the final at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on December 14.
Maritzburg should have comfortably won this match but they made a meal of it, allowing Chiefs back in a contest where Amakhosi were outplayed in every department. Moseamedi’s brace, with Yagan Sasman’s goal in between, has ensured that Maritzburg bounce back dramatically after they were almost relegated last season.
The Team of Choice secured their status in the play-offs in May. Seven months later they will be fighting for the league cup.
Both Chiefs and Maritzburg were without key personnel for this important clash. Chiefs were without Daniel Akpeyi, Khama Billiat and Eric Mathoho while Maritzburg did battle without Kwanda Mngonyama, Siyanda Xulu and Phumlani Ntshangase. The Team of Choice showed more depth and ability to make do without the trio by putting in a dominant display.