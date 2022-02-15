Maritzburg United beat SuperSport to ease relegation woes

Durban — Maritzburg United’s new signing Friday Samu produced a match winning performance to earn his side a valuable 2-1 victory over SuperSport United at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday night. The 26-year-old opened the scoring for his new club in first half stoppage time, producing a great first touch in the box following a cross from Nicholus Lukhubeni. He then shot beyond Ronwen Williams.

After pressing and probing early in the second half, SuperSport got their equalizer in the 54th minute through Jesse Donn who notched his first goal for the club with a simple header. A cross was sent towards the path of Donn who simply had to head in order to get it beyond Team of Choice keeper Marcel Engelhardt. Maritzburg went on to re-take the lead again in the 71st minute as Samu went from scoring to setting up team-mate Rowan Human to score. Samu produced some good attacking play following a defensive error from Donn. He then took on Onismor Bhasera before passing to Human who produced a neat finish. Maritzburg totally dominated the first half, so much so that their goalkeeper Engelhardt was a virtual spectator in the opening 45 minutes.

Matsatsantsa goalie Williams was forced into a good save after 10 minutes after Samu met a cross from Clayton Daniels only to be denied by the diving Bafana Bafana first-choice keeper. The defensive set-piece taker Keegan Ritchie did more attacking than defending for Maritzburg in the first half as he was regularly called upon to take corners. By winning the game, Maritzburg ended an 11 match winless run in all competitions.

Ernst Middendorp’s side will next play in a Kwa-Zulu Natal derby against Golden Arrows at the Harry Gwala Stadium next Friday. SuperSport United next play against Royal AM at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium next Sunday. @eshlinv