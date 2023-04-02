Maritzburg United beat TS Galaxy to boost top-flight survival chances

Mariztburg United kept their chances of avoiding relegation alive after beating TS Galaxy 2-1 in the Premiership at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday. This result saw the Team of Choice move four points clear of basement dwellers Marumo Gallants, who have a game in hand.

Having returned to winning ways in their last game - amid their reported financial struggles - hammering Richards Bay 4-0, Galaxy were expected to continue with their momentum at home. Instead, they lost to Maritzburg to remain seventh on the league standings with six matches to play. Coach Sead Ramovic’s team will feel hard done by, especially given the fact that they dominated for the better part of the game, only to lose to a stern Maritzburg outfit. Maritzburg opened the scoring as early as the second minute after Ali Meza picked his spot outside the box, thundering a shot past goalkeeper Vasilije Kolak. The Rockets, however, were determined to not go into halftime on the back foot, and equalised via a well-taken goal from veteran forward Bernard Parker.

But a handball from Tshegofatso Nyama in stoppage time of the first half inside the penalty box, saw referee Jelly Chavani award a penalty to the visitors. Amadou Soukouna stepped up and sent Kolak the wrong way. With Galaxy heading to the break behind, they continued to search for the equaliser in the second half as they pinned Maritzburg in their own half. But they had nothing to show for their possession as the visitors held onto a vital win to keep their chances of avoiding the drop alive heading into the last few games of the season. @Mihlalibaleka