Maritzburg United climb out of relegation zone after beating TS Galaxy

DURBAN – Late goals from Bongokuhle Hlongwane and captain fantastic Thabiso Kutumela earned Maritzburg United a vital and deserved 2-0 win over TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Saturday afternoon. After being played in by Bandile Shandu, the 20-year-old Hlongwane produced a crisp finish, striking a left-footed shot which hit the underside of the bar and went in Kutumela went on to strike in the 80th minute, doubling the lead for his side and scoring his fifth goal in five games. Galaxy failed to cause any problems for Team of Choice keeper Marcel Engelhardt as the visitors had their first good opportunity before the first minute as Ali Meza forced a sharp save from Galaxy keeper Marlon Heugh. Maritzburg captain Thabiso Kutumela who entered the game on the back of four goals in four games came close to opening the scoring in the 38th minute as he made connection with a Daylon Claasen delivery, but Heugh was once again alert to tip the ball away for a corner.

Though Galaxy’s attacking play was perhaps not really threatening to Maritzburg overall, they were defensively okay for much of the game and MacBeth Mahlangu in particular was on his toes throughout the game as he nullified the threat of Meza.

Galaxy defensive midfielder Mlungisi Mbunjana did also well to track back and dispossess Meza who was on a counter-attack for Maritzburg in the 68th minute.

Daniel Morgan nearly scored what may have been the goal of the season in the 70th minute with a misplaced cross from long-range which struck the Galaxy crossbar.

The win will be a welcome relief for Maritzburg as they are now steer clear from the relegation zone

Middendorp’s charges will next be in action in a home clash against Chippa United at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg when the league action resumes in two weeks time.

@eshlinv

IOL Sport