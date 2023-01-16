Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids challenges his players to change their mentality despite win

Cape Town - Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids was happy with the way that his team played following their 3-1 win over KwaZulu-Natal rivals Royal AM, but did warn them that they should not “take it easy” going forward. Sunday’s victory lifted the Team of Choice from 16th to 15th on the Premiership standings. The win was also their second on the trot as they built upon their 1-0 away win against fellow strugglers Marumo Gallants last week.

A win for Maritzburg in their next game, against KZN rivals Golden Arrows on Saturday will see them move out of the relegation zone. “It was a good performance and team effort,” said Davids. “What I don’t like is our mentality. We were 3-0 up and playing around.

“We should have kept the clean sheet. When we were 3-0 up, we should not have taken it easy. “We should have kept the clean sheet. There is a lot to improve in terms of the mentality.” Davids emphasised that the most important thing for his side now is for them to achieve more consistency and go on a winning run. He that his team can draw inspiration from the likes of league rivals Chippa United and Sekhukhune United.

Both teams found themselves in the doldrums at times this season before revivals inspired confidence. “The most important thing in this compressed league is to win two-three games,” said Davids. “We’ve seen it with Chippa United and with Sekhukhune United who have now won three games in a row. To build a winning mentality, you cannot be satisfied with conceding a goal.

