Maritzburg United concerned about Ernst Middendorp fighting with fans on social media

Middendorp’s head is believed to be on the chopping block after a difficult season, and a meeting with management on Thursday will decide his fate.

Cape Town — Maritzburg United chairman Farouk Kadodia said he was concerned that the head coach of the struggling club, Ernst Middendorp, was arguing with fans on social media.

According to TimesLive, Kadodia said: “The reality is that the coach should not play the blame game, and point fingers at the players or the team or whoever. It's a team that he assembled.”

Middendorp’s Team of Choice sit in 13th place in the league, two points above the bottom two of TS Galaxy and Baroka FC, who both have a game in hand. Should he not convince the club’s board that he’s still the man for the job, the axe will fall and his fourth stint with the club will end.

“The meeting is on Thursday. Basically it is that I just need him to give me the confidence that I need in him to take the club forward,” Kadodia said according to TimesLIVE.