Maritzburg United deny speculation that the club has been sold

DURBAN – Maritzburg United have issued a strong statement, denying claims that the club has been sold to the Mokoena group. “The claims made by Lebo Mokoena, CEO of the Mokoena Group, circulating on social media that a sale had been agreed are false and the club would like to place on record that there is no agreement to sell the club nor have any discussions taken place with Mokoena in this regard.

“Mokoena has previously made mischievous and false claims and the club takes strong exception thereto,” stated the club in a statement that was issued to the media on Saturday afternoon. *Maritzburg United rubbish outrageous Mokoena Group sale claim*



Maritzburg United have this afternoon been alerted to concerning reports claiming that the club has been sold. — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) August 21, 2021 The Team of Choice have also added that they will pursue the matter with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and will consider legal opinion on the matter. They further added that Chairman Farook Kadodia is currently not interested in listening to offers for the Pietermaritzburg based team and remains focused on trying to grow its brand.

There has been speculation in recent months that Maritzburg may be open to a sale amidst the financial impacts caused by the pandemic. However, the club did also release a statement in July which condemned all reports that suggested that the club would be open to a change of ownership. “While Maritzburg have been open in the past about the financial challenges of running a professional football team without a title sponsor, this by no means equates to a desire to sell the club and there are no such plans in the pipeline,” that statement said.