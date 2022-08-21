Maritzburg United edge Chippa United for their first Premiership win of the season

Cape Town - Maritzburg United have registered their first DStv Premiership win of the season after they defeated Chippa United 2-1 at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday night, thanks to an injury-time winner from Amadou Soukouna. Earlier goals from Etiosa Ighodaro and Friday Samu had left the game looking like it would end in a draw, but ultimately the Team of Choice claimed all three points to rise to ninth place on the log on six points, while the Chilli Boys are 12th with four points from as many outings.

Maritzburg made the early running and forced Chippa onto the back foot, with the visitors needing some crucial defensive contributions from Justice Chabalala and debutant Aviwe Mqokozo to keep the hosts at bay. The first effort on target came from Maritzburg’s Ishmael Njoti, but his shot was well saved by Chippa goalkeeper Lloyd Kazapua in the 10th minute, and shortly thereafter Tawanda Macheke saw his goal-bound effort blocked by the visiting team’s defence. The Team of Choice kept on building pressure in attack, but they were sucker-punched by the Chilli Boys in the 34th minute, as Etiosa Ighodaro got on the end of Siphelele Luthuli’s dead-ball delivery and put the visitors 1-0 up against the run of play.

The hosts looked for an immediate response and had threatening moments through Macheke and Njoti, before finally striking back just before the interval when Samu converted from Karim Kimvuidi’s assist to make it 1-1 in the second minute of injury time. Kimvuidi had the first chance of the second half, striking just off target from a long-range effort in the 47th minute as Maritzburg looked to continue their momentum. And the hosts had further attacking moments through Samu, Macheke and the lively Genino Tyrell Palace before their forward line was boosted with the introductions of Lancaster Human and Leletu Skelem.

Yet it was another substitute, Amadou Soukouna, who would have the decisive moment in the match. The French striker found the back of the net two minutes into injury time at the end of the game to secure all three points for the Team of Choice. The teams will return to DStv Premiership action in the coming midweek, with Maritzburg facing provincial rivals Royal AM away and Chippa hosting TS Galaxy.