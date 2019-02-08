Thabiso Kutumela scored twice for Maritzburg United against Polokwane City on Friday night. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Maritzburg United finally broke their duck at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Friday night when they dismantled Polokwane City 3-1. The Team of Choice were winless at home in nine league matches, but ended that barren period in style with an impeccable display.

It was just their second victory of the season in the league. They were four months without a win in the Premiership, with their last victory dating back to September against Bloemfontein Celtic.

The Team of Choice broke the deadlock as early as the fourth minute.

It was a well constructed move which saw Siyanda Xulu launching a long ball, which fell into the path of Mohau Mokate, who laid on a good pass to Siphesihle Ndlovu.

The midfield maestro unleashed a bullet from distance, and it was too hot for George Chigova to handle.

The Zimbambean punched the ball back into play, and unfortunately for Chigova, it found Thabiso Kutumela, who headed his side into the lead.

It was a positive start for the Team of Choice. They played with finesse, tenacity and an iron will to win from the word go. The players were pumped up.

Mokate should have doubled the lead for Maritzburg, but fluffed his lines with his head after receiving a telling cross from Kutumela 11 minutes into the game.

Maritzburg continued to pile pressure on City’s defence. They were stretching them by using width and whipping in some telling crosses.

City finally succumbed to the pressure after 30 minutes. Makaringe delivered a quality cross from the left-hand side, and Mokate tapped it in to make it 2-0 to Maritzburg.

The atmosphere was electric and the fans were jubilant in the stands as it was all Maritzburg in the first half.

City made their first change five minutes before the interval, when Wiseman Maluleke made way for Charlton Mashumba.

City gained momentum in the last five minutes of the first half. Siyanda Xulu and Brian Onyango made two important tackles to deny Bongile Booi.

All over! We win at home 😀



Thank you, #BlueArmy! 💙 pic.twitter.com/Hpin9yUTIK — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) February 8, 2019

Mohamed Anas also came close to restore parity earlier in the match with his head after he was well spotted by Jabu Maluleke.

Kutumela completed his brace five minutes into the second half, with Makaringe the provider again, and Kutumela finished with aplomb to make it 3-0 for the Team of Choice.

It was raining goals at Harry Gwala Stadium as the substitute Charlton Mashumba gave City some hope with an easy finish, after Booi drilled a dangerous ball into the box, which Richard Ofori failed to handle.

But Maritzburg hold on to their lead and were back in the winners’ circle.





IOL Sport

