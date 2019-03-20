Maritzburg United goalkeeper coach Arthur Bartman passed away, aged 46, on Tuesday. Photo: Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Maritzburg United, late on Tuesday night, announced the shock passing of Arthur Bartman, a former Kaizer Chiefs shotstopper who was also a former Team of Choice player and goalkeeper coach.

The 46-year old Bartman started his professional career in 1999 when he turned out for the team African Wanderers.

He has also represented Kaizer Chiefs, Bush Bucks, Moroka Swallows, SuperSport United, Maritzburg United and Golden Arrows over a period of fifteen years.

Social media tributes have been pouring in since the announcement:
Sport Reporter


IOL Sport

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter