Maritzburg United goalkeeper coach Arthur Bartman passed away, aged 46, on Tuesday. Photo: Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Maritzburg United, late on Tuesday night, announced the shock passing of Arthur Bartman, a former Kaizer Chiefs shotstopper who was also a former Team of Choice player and goalkeeper coach. Rest In Peace, Arthur 🙏



The club has learnt with sadness of the passing of former goalkeeper coach, Arthur Bartman. Prayers and thoughts go out to the Bartman family during this time. You will always be a part of the Team of Choice.#WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/Sbtj9J6GJG — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) March 19, 2019

Remembering Arthur Bartman 💙



You served the Team of Choice as a player and a coach. Your longevity in the game came down to your unbelievable ability and professionalism. Thanks for the memories. 🙏#WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/XCLwCmS049 — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) March 20, 2019

The 46-year old Bartman started his professional career in 1999 when he turned out for the team African Wanderers.

He has also represented Kaizer Chiefs, Bush Bucks, Moroka Swallows, SuperSport United, Maritzburg United and Golden Arrows over a period of fifteen years.

Social media tributes have been pouring in since the announcement:

We, @capeumoyafc send our condolences to the Bartman family on the passing of Arthur Bartman. May you find strength & peace in knowing he is in a better place.#RIPArthurBartman pic.twitter.com/TNIRJLnCI6 — Cape Umoya FC (@capeumoyafc) March 20, 2019

It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the passing of Arthur Bartman. Our condolences go out to his family at this time of sadness. pic.twitter.com/c6kiNxMwSW — Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) March 20, 2019

Farewell, Arthur 💚



It’s a sad time for South African football as we collectively mourn the passing of former Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United goalkeeper, Arthur Bartman. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Rest well, Grootman. #Usuthu_Unite pic.twitter.com/AY8NusyqtK — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) March 20, 2019





CTCFC Family has learnt with sadness of the passing of legendary goalkeeper, Arthur Bartman. Our prayers and thoughts are with Bartman family during this time.



Rest In Peace AB 🙏💙🙌 pic.twitter.com/zoBxBLa1lQ — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) March 19, 2019













IOL Sport

Like us on Facebook