Maritzburg United goalkeeper Richard Ofori keeps wasteful Bidvest Wits at bay

DURBAN - Bidvest Wits are still on course to end their era in top flight football in style with a top-three finish despite another disappointing draw. The Clever Boys shared the spoils 0-0 with Maritzburg United yesterday afternoon. Even so, Wits dominated the game, but couldn't break down the resolute defence of the Team of Choice, although they did waste many scoring opportunities. Rowan Human was particularly unlucky in front of goal for Wits. But maybe he could have been more clinical with his finishing. The 19-year-old missed three glorious opportunities. In the first half, he went one against one against Maritzburg keeper Richard Ofori, but couldn't beat him. After the interval, Human continued to be a thorn in the side of United's backline with his well-timed runs, but Ofori was more than equal to the challenge. The Ghanaian shot-stopper showed a great sense of anticipation to deny Human on every occasion.

Wits were all over the Team of Choice, but lacked that killer instinct. A point propelled them to third on the log, replacing SuperSport United, who can re-take the Caf Confederation Cup spot on Tuesday by beating or drawing against Black Leopards.

Mathematically, the Clever Boys can still win the Absa Premiership, but it may now be nothing more than a dream - if they win all their remaining league matches Wits will finish on 57 points. The current log leaders, Kaizer Chiefs, have amassed 53 points with four matches in hand.

Wits, who have sold their PSL status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), have shown a good level of professionalism since the resumption of football and finishing third will secure TTM a place in next year's Caf Confederation Cup.

Wits are still unbeaten after the restart of the PSL, having won one game and drawing four. It is a record that they will be looking to improve when they tackle Bloemfontein Celtic, Kaizer Chiefs, Black Leopards and Polokwane City in their remaining league matches.

For the Team of Choice, though, it is all about the Top 8 now. They remain sixth on the log and are yet to register a victory after the lockdown

It is something that they will be searching for when they face Highlands Park, Orlando Pirates and Bloem Celtic in their final outings.

