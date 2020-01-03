Abafana Bes’thende are unbeaten against the Team of Choice in the past three years.
Arrows have dominated the KwaZulu-Natal derby in the last 36 months. In the past three years these two sides have met on eight occasions with Arrows notching up four victories.
These two KZN sides have shared the spoils three times. The Team of Choice have managed one win in three years against Arrows.
“We know that Arrows have been beating us for so many years. We want to end that by winning the game and get the maximum points against Arrows,” Kwanda Mngonyama said.