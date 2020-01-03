Maritzburg United hoping to blunt Golden Arrows









“We know that Arrows have been beating us for so many years. We want to end that by winning the game and get the maximum points against Arrows,” Kwanda Mngonyama said. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Maritzburg United have vowed to end their barren run of results against their arch-rivals Lamontville Golden Arrows tonight. Abafana Bes’thende are unbeaten against the Team of Choice in the past three years. Arrows have dominated the KwaZulu-Natal derby in the last 36 months. In the past three years these two sides have met on eight occasions with Arrows notching up four victories. These two KZN sides have shared the spoils three times. The Team of Choice have managed one win in three years against Arrows. “We know that Arrows have been beating us for so many years. We want to end that by winning the game and get the maximum points against Arrows,” Kwanda Mngonyama said.

Arrows have reigned supreme against Maritzburg in their last three outings in the league.

“Each and every game is important. Every club is fighting for points because of different reasons. Every match is like a cup final for us. Other clubs want to avoid relegation while other are fighting for the championship. Other are fighting for top eight. There are no easy games in the second round,” Mngonyama added.

The Team of Choice are eighth on the log with 18 points after 14 league matches.

“The mood is good in the camp. Everyone is looking forward to the game. Everyone is prepared for the second round. The coach (Eric Tinkler) told us to up our game,” Mngonyama stated.

Maritzburg ended last year on a good note by beating Polokwane City and sharing the spoils with Kaizer Chiefs.

“We want to stay consistent. We want to continue where we left off last year. We collected four points out of a possible six in our last two games. It was massive points for us. We have to keep working hard,” Mngonyama said.

“The supporters have been massive for us. Without them we are nothing. Their presence is huge for us. They should continue to come in their numbers and we won’t disappoint,” Mngonyama said of the United fans.

Arrows will be looking to get back to win ways and keep their record against Maritzburg intact. They have suffered a hat-trick of losses in the league.

