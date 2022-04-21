Maritzburg United know clash against TS Galaxy is like a ‘Cup final’

Johannesburg - Maritzburg United midfielder Travis Graham is aware that his team will have to approach their league game away to fellow strugglers TS Galaxy on Saturday as a “Cup final”. A defeat for either side at the Mbombela Stadium could see them move into the relegation zone by the end of the weekend should Swallows FC win their game against Baroka FC on Sunday.

The Team of Choice have lost two of their last three games (against AmaZulu and Cape Town City) and the clash against the Rockets presents them with an opportunity to return to winning ways. “Physically we are prepared. For us, we have to play for the badge. It is not easy looking at the teams below us. What will make us win is looking at the club’s name. We have to help each other like brothers. I don’t think their home advantage will be a big factor. They are also under the pressure. Whoever wins the game mentally will come out with victory,” said Graham. ALSO READ: Stuart Baxter sacked by Kaizer Chiefs - report

Meanwhile, in another game on Saturday afternoon, out of form Golden Arrows play against Sekhukhune United. Both teams enter the contest in poor form having each lost their last two games. The teams enter the match in ninth and 10th place respectively and will now be aiming for a solid top eight finish which will earn them qualification to the MTN 8 competition next season. Having recently sacked Lehlohonolo Seema, Arrows are set to be led by interim coach Mabhuti Khanyeza. Seema paid the price for the club’s 6-0 loss against Mamelodi Sundowns two weeks ago.

“Coach Khanyeza has been focusing on our defensive structure and shape. We are coming from a 6-0 loss against Sundowns which is a worrying factor for us. In order to win games, you have to be strong defensively. We have been busy helping our players and working on the psychological aspect and focusing on changes in the team.

