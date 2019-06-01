Mohau Mokate opened the scoring for Maritzburg United against Tshakhuma on Saturday. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Maritzburg United made history by becoming the first team to win all of their games in the Promotional/Relegation Playoffs with a 2-1 victory over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Saturday. The Team of Choice retain their Premier Soccer League status with one game to spare.

This match was just a formality, but Maritzburg didn’t treat it as an ordinary game. They came out guns blazing as they showed that they want to win it at all costs, despite the fact that the game wasn’t that important. A loss wasn’t going to hurt them, but they still fought as if victory meant heaven for them.

Maritzburg coach Eric Tinkler made a few changes – Richard Ofori was rested and Bongani Mpandle made way for him.

Mpandle wasn’t tested as Maritzburg controlled the tempo of the game and created more chances.

Mohau Mokate broke the deadlock as early as 16 minutes with a well-taken finish to put his side ahead.

He profited from a quality delivery from Fortune Makaringe on the right-hand side.

Mokate completed his brace with a lovely finish in the 82nd minute.

Thembisani Nevhulamba netted the consolation in the last minute of the match.

It was a blunder committed by Brian Onyango, who failed to release the ball early and was dispossessed. Nevhulamba finished with aplomb to beat Mpandle.

Maritzburg acquired four wins from four games. They defeated Royal Eagles 1-0 and 2-0 home and away.

They also got the better of Tshakhuma 2-0 and 2-1 on the road and in their own territory. Maritzburg kept three clean-sheets and scored seven goals in their four outings.

It's all over. Thank you to the #BlueArmy for sticking by us through this tough season.



We could not have done it without

you! 💙#WeAreUnited #SilivikileIzembe pic.twitter.com/72YLZ5qQv0 — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) June 1, 2019

Maritzburg finished at the summit of the Promotional/Relegation Playoffs after claiming 12 points in four matches. They become the first team to win all their matches.

Maritzburg will be campaigning in the PSL come next season. They were demoted to the playoffs after finishing 15th on the log.

The Team of Choice will be looking to reinforce their squad with quality players in the transfer window, as Siphesihle Ndlovu and Fortune Makaringe played their last matches in the colours of Maritzburg.





