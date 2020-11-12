Maritzburg United need a ’Roy Keane’ to stop the slide

DURBAN - Former Maritzburg United goalkeeper Shu-Aib Walters believes that the Team of Choice may need a vocal leader akin to Manchester United legend Roy Keane if they want to turn their fortunes around. Eric Tinkler’s side have lost all three of their DSTV Premiership games thus far and sit above only last place Black Leopards on goal difference in the standings. “Nazeer Allie is the captain but he is not a vocal leader. He is a leader who demonstrates himself by showing his abilities. He is not a Roy Keane type of leader,” Walters said. “I think that they are lacking that type of vocal leadership which Richard Ofori provided. Judas Moseamedi is an experienced player but is in and out of the team. Thabiso Kutumela plays his game but he cannot be expected to be a leader now.” Despite the bad results so far, Walters believes that the Kwa-Zulu Natal based side have had positive aspects in their play which they can draw from.

“They have been creating goals and hit the post a few times throughout the season so far. They play good football in certain patches but they are not as convincing as they were in January and February,” added the 38-year-old.

Maritzburg will have a good chance to get their season up and running when they face off against bottom of the table Leopards next week Saturday. Walters believes that the game may be challenging for Tinkler’s side.

“Leopards are disciplined in their defence. I watched their 2-0 defeat to AmaZulu and they have structure now. It will be hard for Maritzburg to play against a team which sits deep. Playing in Polokwane has been hard in general for Maritzburg. Their mentality will be different in the game and we will hope that the result will be different,” he said.

Maritzburg’s league defeats have come against Baroka FC, Cape Town City and Chippa United. The games were against sides' that the Team of Choice would have been hoping to get points against. Whilst it is still early days in the season, the results could play a big role in determining whether the club replicates last season’s top eight finish.

