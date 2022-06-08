Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Maritzburg United part ways with Ernst Middendorp - reports

Maritzburg United coach Ernst Middendorp has reportedly parted ways with the club. Photo: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Published 6h ago

Durban - Maritzburg United have parted ways with Ernst Middendorp according to reports.

By departing from the Team of Choice, the German tactician ends his fourth spell in charge of the club. The veteran coach succeeded Eric Tinkler at the helm of the Kwa-Zulu Natal club in 2020 with the club playing a poor brand of football at the time.

He led them to a 13th place finish in the 2020/21 season before following that up with a 12th place finish last term. Maritzburg performed fairly modestly last season in lieu of losing former star attacker Bongokuhle Hlongwane to Major League Soccer (MLS) club Minnesota United midway through the campaign.

By leaving Maritzburg, Middendorp joins eight players who were released by the club last week including Phumlani Ntshangase, Lucky Baloyi, Ryan Rae, Riyaaz Ismail, Nazeer Allie, Steven Pereira, Tato Lesoma and Clayton Daniels.

37-year-old Daniels was a surprise departure in lieu of him being one of the club’s best performers last season.

