Muhsin Ertugral has been let coach as coach of Maritzburg United. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Maritburg United have parted ways with Muhsin Ertugral. Signing on with a two and half year deal, Ertugral joined the Team of Choice last month after the club fired Fadlu Davids.

However, the Turkish coach failed to register a victory in five games, suffering defeats against Lamontville Golden Arrows, Free State Stars, Mamelodi Sundowns, Chippa United and Witbank Spurs.

His last game in charge of the club was yesterday's loss against the National First Division outfit, Witbank Spurs, when Maritzburg lost on penalties in the Nedbank Cup.

"We've parted ways with our coach and are now searching for his replacement. We were not happy with the results and the position in which our club find themselves in. This morning we had a meeting where we decided to part ways," chairman Farook Kadodia said in an interview with Independent online this morning.

Rushine De Reuk (l) and Yannick Zakri of Maritzburg United react after losing to Witbank Spurs on Sunday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Maritzburg are languishing at the foot of the table having collected only 11 points after 18 games.

Ertugral only lasted for five games and it remains to be seen as to who will replace him at the helm of the technical bench.

"The coach is the only one leaving at this stage. We will continue to fight. I believe we can still get out of this situation," Kadodia said.

Mabhudi Khenyeza is expected to take over the reigns until the club finds a permanent replacement for Ertugral.





IOL Sport