Maritzburg United sack coach John Maduka

Johannesburg - John Maduka has become the latest local coach to be unemployed after he was relieved of his duties by Maritzburg United on Thursday morning. After an impressive season with Royal AM, who bought the status of Bloemfontein Celtic, Maduka joined Maritzburg during the winter break.

He was expected to soar at Maritzburg in a less intense environment. But he failed to make a valuable impact, with his team lying rock bottom on the log. After two wins, five draws, and six losses, the Team of Choice management saw it fit to release the Malawian and his entire backroom personnel.

“MUFC can confirm that head coach John Maduka has left the club with immediate effect,” the club said on their official social media platforms. The club also confirmed that they “have also terminated the contracts of Maduka's entire backroom staff” which included assistant Ditheko Mototo.

Maritzburg have started their recruitment process for a new coach who’s expected to start working with the team during the festive break. But former coach Fadlu Davids is said to be a front-runner for the job given that he’s jobless after his short-lived stint at Russian giants Lokomotiv Moscow. Davids had an impressive time with Maritzburg. Such that he led the team to the 2018 Nedbank Cup final before he joined Orlando Pirates as an assistant.

Meanwhile, even before his sacking Maduka was tipped to be on his way to Sekhukhune United who also sacked Kaitano Tembo on Tuesday morning. @Mihlalibaleka IOL Sport