Maritzburg have parted ways with Fadlu Davids. Photo: Howard Cleland/BackpagePix

Maritzburg United have sacked Fadlu Davids as the head coach of the team. Club's chairman, Farook Kadodia, confirmed the news this morning in an exclusive interview with Independent Online.

The Team of Choice were humbled 1-0 by Baroka FC at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg last night.

Davids was in desperate need of a victory to save his job.

"Fadlu failed on his mandate to take us to Top 8 (by this stage of the season). We are now at the bottom of the table. He promised to take us out of the relegation zone but failed to do so. We are releasing him. I will officially inform him during the day," Kadodia elaborated.

Maritzburg are languishing at the foot of the table after they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Baroka. They are yet to win at home this season in the league.

Yesterday's defeat was their second of the season at home. They also lost their opening fixture against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Harry Gwala.

Davids struggled in his second season following a sparkling start to his career as the head coach.

Last season, he finished fourth on the log. Davids took Maritzburg to their maiden final appearance in the Nedbank Cup where they were beaten 1-0 by Free State Stars.

He also reached the semi finals of the MTN8. Everything was going well for him. Davids was also a nominee for the Coach of the Season which was eventually won by Mamelodi Sundowns' Pitso Mosimane.

"We haven't decided about Fadlu's replacement. We will seat down and discuss a possible replacement," he added.

Maritzburg have registered one victory this season in the league. That win come in September against Bloemfontein Celtic away from home.

"We would have loved to keep Fadlu but results are not coming. I'm not well. I can't be well if you look at our log position. We need to get out of the relegation zone as soon as possible in the second round," Kadodia said.





IOL Sport