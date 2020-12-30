Maritzburg United want to kick off 2021 with sparkling performance

DURBAN - Bottom of the table Maritzburg United will aim to kick off 2021 with a win against Bloemfontein Celtic at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday. After a miserable 2020, the Team of Choice will hope that their fortunes will be better in the new year. The team looked poised for a possible third place finish (and CAF Confederation Cup qualification) last season before a slump in the bio-bubble following the resumption of the league led to them finishing seventh. Prior to the start of the season, Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia made no secret of the fact that he wanted the side to finish in the top eight of the standings this season. As things stand, they will be aiming to avoid relegation in the immediate future rather than targeting a top eight finish. ALSO READ: Brave Maritzburg Utd earn first point of the new season after draw with Sundowns They will enter the new year at the bottom of the standings with two points after eight games. While two consecutive wins can get them out of danger quickly, a run of losses like what happened in the early part of this season, will see them etched to the bottom and facing a challenge to climb out of the drop zone.

Maritzburg lost their first five games in all competitions which ultimately led to the sacking of coach Eric Tinkler.

Under Ernst Middendorp, the team picked up two draws against Sundowns and Stellenbosch FC which has given them their two points.

ALSO READ: Stellenbosch FC deny improved Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala

They are the only side in the league without a victory and this is something that will need to change early in January if the KZN-based club is to have a happy 2021.

Maritzburg can fancy their chances against Celtic and try to play positive attacking football against them. Phunya Sele Sele may be unbeaten in their last three league games but they have had a mixed start to the season, having picked up eight points from their opening seven games.

In terms of recent history, Celtic are favoured.

They played Maritzburg three times last season and won their home league clash and the Nedbank Cup round of 16 tie.

Last season's clash at the Harry Gwala Stadium ended in a 2-2 draw.

