Maritzburg United’s Fadlu Davids expects fireworks in Friday’s showdown with Kaizer Chiefs

Durban — Maritzburg United head coach Fadlu Davids said that he expects fireworks when his side welcomes Kaizer Chiefs to the Harry Gwala Stadium for their Nedbank Cup last-32 clash on Friday (7.30pm kick-off). The Team of Choice are heading into this encounter on the back of a couple of decent results that have seen them slowly climb their way up the DStv Premiership standings.

Davids was a part of the Team of Choice of the past that terrorised opposition teams when playing on a Friday night and now back for his second stint at the club, he hopes to rediscover that aura and expects Kaizer Chiefs to contribute to a great spectacle. “We had a good record when playing on Friday nights the last time I was here,” he said. “We created a sort of invincibility when playing on Friday nights in Harry Gwala but obviously we’ve lost that record in recent years and we have to earn that fortress tag once again. “They’re a very good team, I don’t think we should take away what coach Arthur (Zwane) has done. Friday nights at home are normally an occasion on their own but having Chiefs coming just raises the stakes even more.

“We expect both teams to go at each other because we want to win the game and that’s always our approach to games and Chiefs will probably focus on this tournament more than any other.” The Glamour Boys are undoubtedly one of the most supported clubs on the continent and are untouchable in terms of attracting crowds on the domestic front. However, Davids feels the home fans will not be bullied by the raucous travelling Chiefs fanbase and will have a huge role to play on the night.

“We know we are going to get supporters. It’s not going to be a case where Chiefs have more supporters, it will probably be 50/50 at best because we know the Maritzburg faithful will be there with us and I’m sure the Pirates supporters will jump on our side as well,” said Davids jokingly. The former Pirates mentor has made an immediate impact since returning to his beloved Maritzburg, a club he also represented in his playing days. He has managed three wins, a draw and a loss in his matches back at the helm, reigniting hopes of possible top-flight safety.

