Durban – Maritzburg United's chances of survival get more precarious with each passing week and they are staring at relegation trouble with their fate out of their own hands. The Team of Choice heads into the final two matches of the season at the foot of the DStv Premiership standings, three points behind Chippa United in 15th place.

Coach Fadlu Davids’ men can only accumulate up to 32 points this campaign with two matches against Stellenbosch and Mamelodi Sundowns. This 32 points is also the current total held by TS Galaxy and Richards Bay FC in the 12th and 13th spots respectively, making for one of the most intense relegation battles in recent years. Maritzburg’s head is currently on the chopping block ahead of their penultimate match against Stellies at the Harry Gwala Stadium tomorrow at 3pm.

Team of Choice midfielder Travis Graham lamented the fact that they couldn't control their own destiny, but urged his teammates to give it their all. “Unfortunately, now it is no longer in our hands, but what is in our hands is the game coming up. I think we all understand that it’s a must-win match. It’s now or never. I think with that in our control, we can use that to just push and give our all,” he told journalists. The Chilli Boys on the underhand are presented with a glorious opportunity to write their own story as they could draw level with 12th-placed TS Galaxy if they conjure up a win in Mpumalanga.

The Rockets will welcome Chippa United to the Mbombela Stadium tomorrow in a 3pm kick-off, with a top-flight status incentive up for grabs. Chippa will have to obtain an unfamiliar win over Galaxy, a feat they last achieved in 2021. The remarkable fall from grace of Richards Bay this season has landed them in hot water as they finish their season looking at a possible dropping back down to the second tier.

The Natal Rich Boyz have a tall order on their hands as they look to seal a much-needed victory against Cape Town City at Athlone Stadium tomorrow. Such is the abnormal nature of the 2022/2023 campaign, that if Richards Bay are to somehow manage a victory in Cape Town, they could find themselves back in the top eight, with a game to go. The 14th-placed Marumo Gallants will have to wait anxiously on the sidelines to have any opportunity to secure their top-flight status, as their continental commitments have seen their final fixture scheduled for the next match day.