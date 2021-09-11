Maritzburg United’s Richard Zumah takes the fizz out of Baroka FC

DURBAN - Richard Zumah’s first-ever goal for Maritzburg United made the difference as the Team of Choice recorded a 1-0 win over Baroka FC at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday afternoon. After being played in with 13 minutes gone by Travis Graham, Zumah managed to round the Galaxy keeper Oscarine Masuluke and slotted the ball into the net.

The game was a fairly boring for the majority of the first half as neither side managed to really exert their domination in the match. Baroka had their first good opportunity in the game in the 40th minute as Train Mokhabi made a sharp run down on the right-hand channel before Decide Chauke shot but saw his effort take a deflection from a Maritzburg United defender. Meanwhile, Bafana Bafanas’s newest star Bongokuhle Hlongwane did not have a game to remember. The attacker was given a booking early in the first half for a mistimed challenge before he was handed his marching orders after picking up his second yellow card in the 51st minute.

Concerning for Baroka is the fact that they did not even really test Maritzburg keeper Marcel Engelhardt despite having a one-man advantage for the majority of the second half. Chauke’s lack of experience in top-flight football was on full display in the 62nd minute as he opted to go for goal and hit his effort horribly wide in a situation where it would have been more apt to cut back to a nearby teammate.

⌛️ FT | DStv Premiership ⌛️



Baroka 0-1 Maritzburg

Sekhukhune 1-1 Stellenbosch pic.twitter.com/htBntJMDlX — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) September 11, 2021 Baroka started to exert themselves in the game from the 70th minute as they made their one-man advantage count with Joslin Kamatuka in particular injecting some positive energy into the home team’s attack. Baroka’s Vusi Sibiya nearly drew his side level in the 72nd minute before Maritzburg keeper Engelhardt managed to just about push his effort away from the goal.

Baroka’s Thambi Masiya received a deserved and easily avoidable red card in the 83rd minute as he struck his boot into the face of Maritzburg keeper Engelhardt after the shot-stopper got to the ball ahead of him. The result consigned Baroka to back-to-back defeats while it earned Maritzburg their first win of the season. Middendorp’s side will be relieved as the result came after they lost their opening two games of the season.