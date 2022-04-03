Maritzburg United’s Travis Graham’s home burgled, career jerseys stolen

The 28-year-old took to social media platform Twitter to indicate that his career jerseys along with other items had been stolen during a house robbery.

Durban — Maritzburg United star Travis Graham became a victim of crime, having valuable and treasured possessions stolen.

Graham pleaded to the powers that be to forgive those that broke into his house.

“To the people that broke into our house and stole my career jerseys worth 10 years of blood, sweat and tears along with other items, may the Lord forgive you,” said Graham.

Crime remains very high in South Africa with most of the population having experienced it at one point or another. Footballers are no exception.