Maritzburg won't go easy on Ernst









The Team of Choice will face off against Kaizer Chiefs in the second Telkom Knockout semi-final on Sunday. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) . DURBAN – Maritzburg United are preparing to shut down Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp’s goal of ending his trophy drought in South Africa. The Team of Choice will face off against Kaizer Chiefs in the second Telkom Knockout semi-final at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Sunday (3pm kick-off). The German was the saviour for Maritzburg three seasons ago. When United needed a hero, Middendorp raised his hand and delivered for the Team of Choice. The team from KwaZulu-Natal’s capital were facing relegation from the Premiership and the German mentor saved them. Middendorp is the current boss at Amakhosi and is desperate to end his barren run of trophies. The last time he lifted silverware was in 2006.

Maritzburg are out to spoil Middendorp’s good start to the 2019/20 season.

“We are not enemies but there are no friends in football,” said Maritzburg chairman Farook Kadodia.

“At the end of the day we each have a job to do. We keep it professional."

Ernst Middendorp has failed to win a trophy in SA since 2006. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

“I do speak with Ernst now and again. I don’t think it is the right time for me to speak to him but I’ll speak to him after the game,” Kadodia added.

“Amakhosi are in a rich vein of form and so are Maritzburg. We are set for a blockbuster encounter.

“I’m happy we are in the semi-finals. Chiefs are taking us to Mbombela Stadium.

“It is not easy for a coastal team as we travel to Mpumalanga and on Wednesday we are back in Maritzburg to play SuperSport, and next Sunday we are playing AmaZulu.

“(But) I firmly believe that we can beat Chiefs and go into the final.”

The Mercury

