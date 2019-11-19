DURBAN – Maritzburg United are preparing to shut down Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp’s goal of ending his trophy drought in South Africa.
The Team of Choice will face off against Kaizer Chiefs in the second Telkom Knockout semi-final at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Sunday (3pm kick-off).
The German was the saviour for Maritzburg three seasons ago. When United needed a hero, Middendorp raised his hand and delivered for the Team of Choice.
The team from KwaZulu-Natal’s capital were facing relegation from the Premiership and the German mentor saved them.
Middendorp is the current boss at Amakhosi and is desperate to end his barren run of trophies. The last time he lifted silverware was in 2006.