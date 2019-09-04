Jeremy Brockie during a Mamelodi Sundowns training session in November 2018. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Maritzburg United are pinning their hopes on Jeremy Brockie solving their goalscoring problems. The Team of Choice have really struggled in front of goals this season.

In four matches, the team from KwaZulu-Natal’s capital have scored only one goal. Maritzburg have failed to score on three occasions in the PSL this season and this is something that is bothering their coach Eric Tinkler who rescued the team from relegation last season.

The arrival of Brockie has given the club’s chairman, Farook Kadodia a glimmer of hope that their goalscoring woes will soon be a thing of the past.

“Brockie is a highly-valued player. We need someone as clinical as Brockie. We are hopeful that he will add value to our team. We won’t put him under pressure but we are confident that he will help us with goals,” Kadodia said.

Brockie struggled for game time during his tenure with Mamelodi Sundowns. He played a few matches, but could not make an immediate impact at a club that is not short of options. That forced him to occupy a place among the substitutes.

Brockie joined Maritzburg on deadline day. The New Zealand international is on a season-long loan and there is no doubt that he will want to prove his doubters wrong by helping Maritzburg out of their predicament.

“We played our cards well on the Brockie transfer. He needed game time and we needed him. We engaged with Sundowns and we ended up agreeing on a loan deal. It was more of a willing buyer, willing seller situation.

We are happy to have him on board,” said Kadodia who beat the likes of SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates who had been rumoured have been interested in the Kiwi striker.

Brockie will compete with Judas Moseamedi, Mohau Mokate and Bongokuhle Hlongwane for a starting berth.

“Brockie is a good investment for Maritzburg United. He is a good investment to the province of KwaZulu-Natal and our supporters. He will be an asset to our team,” Kadodia said.

Brockie is set to make his debut against his parent club when Maritzburg face Sundowns in a league assignment at Lucas Moripe Stadium on 21 September.

Maritzburg are still searching for their first win of the season.

The Mercury

