DURBAN – The sailing was far from smooth for Maritzburg United last season and club chairman Farook Kadodia has revealed that he will be satisfied with a top-eight finish in the PSL next season. The Team of Choice languished at the foot of the league standings for almost all of last season. As a result they played in the promotion/relegation play-offs where they reigned supreme and retained their top-flight status. Maritzburg had to change coaches on two occasions last season and they finally found their messiah in Eric Tinkler who turned around their fortunes.

Kadodia has challenged his troops to improve from last season’s display by finishing in the top eight. Tinkler has been handed a two-year contract after saving the club from relegation to the NFD. His next mission is to propel his team into the top eight come the end of next season.

“The coach had a clear mandate when he took over from Muhsin Ertugral and that was to save the team. Now the door is open. We have to make sure that we get the player’s hunger as it was in the last four months. We would love to be in the top eight next season,” Kadodia said.

Maritzburg have bolstered their squad with the acquisitions of Judas Moseamedi, Kwanda Mngonyama and Phumlani Ntshangase.

“We are also targeting the bonus of having silverware in our cabinet. That mandate will (always) exist. We don’t need to chase the league title. If we win the league, then it is a bonus,” Kadodia added.

“We want to play attractive football. It makes no sense to play risky football and lose, play attractive football that the fans will enjoy but win. If we play attractive football, we raise the profile of the players to have better careers.

“So, if I get a top-eight position, we would have fulfilled our mandate. Get into a Cup final and win the Cup, that’s a bonus for me,” Kadodia stated.

