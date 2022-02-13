Marumo Gallants advance in Nedbank Cup after win over Santos

Durban — The play in Marumo Gallants 2-0 win over Santos in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 on Sunday reflected a David vs Goliath affair as Gallants mostly made their opposition look like amateurs. The winning side could have certainly scored more goals had they exerted themselves fully into the game. After probing for some time, Gallants finally took the lead in the 20th minute through Sede Dion. Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo played in a low ball from out wide to the Ivorian who tucked home a simple finish.

The goal resembled a training ground goal, epitomizing the gulf in class between the two teams. Dion notched his second in the 64th minute and the manner of it was identical to the first. Katlego Otladisa and Ndlondlo produced some good work from out wide before Dion produced a simple finish into the net. Gallants were easing through the first half, so much so that the game resembled a training session for much of it.

After taking the lead, Gallants were in second gear. They were seemingly content to not score but comfortable just moving the ball around. By the 23rd minute, Gallants had made 245 passes while Santos mustered just 50. In the 25th minute, Ndlondlo curled an effort from range which was just wide. Gallants goalkeeper Washington Arubi was a mere spectator for the vast majority of the opening half apart from just having to make some easy catches.

Santos goalkeeper Stanton Weir had to make two saves to prevent his team from conceding in the last five minutes of the first half. The 27-year-old first denied Dion from scoring a second goal in the 41st minute and then denied Ndlondlo in the 43rd minute albeit being helped by the post as the ball went out of play via it. After scoring, Gallants appeared to start showing lethargy in their game. Shiraaj Davids forced Arubi into his first real save after 81 minutes. Sensing that Arubi was off his line, Davids struck a shot from range which was pushed over the goal by Arubi. Given that they are sitting comfortably in 11th place in the DSTV Premiership log, Gallants can certainly fancy their chances of another deep run in the Nedbank Cup.