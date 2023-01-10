Marumo Gallants and Stellenbosch FC clash in a potential relegation six-pointer

Durban — Marumo Gallants will travel to the Danie Craven Stadium Wednesday for a clash with Stellenbosch FC in what could potentially be a relegation six-pointer (7.30pm kick-off). Gallants and Stellies are 16th and 13th, respectively, on the log and have struggled for form in recent months.

Stellenbosch have won just one of their last seven league matches, drawing three and losing three, a poor return for a side looking to emulate last season's fourth-place finish. Steve Barker's side has struggled to cope with the losses of their top scorer Ashley du Preez and captain Zitha Kwinika, who both moved to Kaizer Chiefs at the beginning of the season. The Western Cape side were nine points better off at this stage in the last campaign, their resolute defence laying the groundwork for positive results but in this campaign they have the third worst defence in the league having already conceded 18 goals in the opening 15 matches of the season.

For Bahlabane Ba Ntwa, it's been a season of mixed results so far, having failed to manage a victory in their opening eight games which led to the re-appointment of Dan 'Dance' Malesela. The experienced mentor guided the Limpopo-based side up the league table and into the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup before the World Cup break. However, things have gone downhill since then, as they have suffered three consecutive losses, two of those to direct relegation rivals in Sekhukhune United and Maritzburg United.

The main issue for Gallants is their lack of finishing. Despite creating a number of chances, they have been unable to convert them into goals. This could be due to a lack of quality in the final third, a lack of confidence in front of goal, or a need for a reliable No 9. The two sides have been fairly evenly matched in recent years, both teams claiming two victories and a draw in their last five games.

