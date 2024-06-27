Marumo Gallants back in the top flight after buying Moroka Swallows’ status

Marumo Gallants will make their return to the DStv Premiership next season after the Premier Soccer League approved their purchase of Moroka Swallows’ status. As a result, Swallows, one of the storied clubs of South African football, will no longer exist in its current guise.

“Following the final approval of the Premier Soccer League, (PSL) today, Marumo Gallants Football Club officially confirms the acquisition of Moroka Swallows Football Club,” a statement released by the club said on Thursday.. “Gallants will take over Swallows with immediate effect. The club also confirms that home games for the upcoming season will be played in Bloemfontein, Free State. “Gallants will provide more details of plans once staff, technical teams and players have been addressed.

“At this stage the club will not be issuing further comments or taking interviews – a date will be communicated for a press briefing that will take place shortly.” Swallows themselves had only just returned to the big time after buying the status of NFD outfit Maccabi FC back in 2019. The club, one of the oldest in South Africa, were relegated from the top flight in 2015, which was followed by further drops into the ABC Motsepe League and then the SAB League in successive campaigns. Last season, the club had well-documented financial struggles that saw a number of players go on strike, which ultimately resulted in the termination of their contracts, as well as that of head coach Steve Komphela.