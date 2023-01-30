Marumo Gallants bring in Dylan Kerr in bizarre technical team shake-up

Johannesburg - Marumo Gallants have roped in Dylan Kerr in an ‘advisory position as a consultant’ and Raymond Mdaka as interim head coach as part of a bizarre technical team shake-up with Dan Malesela placed on “special leave”. “The above changes come as current head coach Dan Malesela and technical director Harris Choeu embark on a period of special leave. This break will give Malesela and Choeu the opportunity to recoup energies and observe the team from a distance in order to objectively assess the causes of recent results and develop strategies to improve team performance going forward. Malesela remains the head coach of Gallants,” the club statement read.

The 57-year-old Malesela cut a debilitated figure on the touchline as Bahlabane Ba Ntwana suffered a defeat against Orlando Pirates on Saturday. Gallants currently prop the league's standings with 15 points after 20 matches this season and are five points behind Maritzburg United in 14th, having played two matches more.

It appears that the Limpopo-based club may be looking to salvage their season with fresh leadership with the appointment of Kerr, who led Swallows to safety last season. ALSO READ: AmaZulu coach Romain Folz left scratching his head after eighth draw of the season

Gallants are currently on an eight-game winless run and have two victories, nine losses and nine draws this campaign, the kind of form bound to spell danger for the club. Bahlane Ba Ntwa chairman Abram Sello expressed the importance of helping Malesela have a break while the club attempts to work their way up the table. Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs get their mojo back and beat Royal AM in Polokwane

“I believe that Malesela and his team have done their best, however, the results show that it’s time to reflect and come up with different tactics. Losing games takes its toll mentally, physically and emotionally,” said Sello. “Therefore, this opportunity will allow for the technical team to re-energize and come back with improved strategies. Unfortunately, we don’t have the luxury of pausing football games during this period, and therefore we have an interim technical team taking the reins for now. I trust my players and I know that they will continue to strive for wins and make myself and our supporters proud.” @ScribeSmiso