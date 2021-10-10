Marumo Gallants coach Sébastien Migné sacked after verbally abusing technical director

The news comes at a bad time for Gallants as they prepare to host DR Congo based side AS Vita on Friday in a CAF Confederation Cup second round game.

Durban – Marumo Gallants have sacked coach Sébastien Migné after he apparently directed abusive language at the club’s technical director Harris Choeu.

Gallants Chairman Abram Sello admitted that the timing of the decision is challenging for his club.

“As a coach,Migné’s duty is to instil discipline in the team. The club followed correct disciplinary procedures and the decision to release him was made,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that Sebastien had to be dismissed, especially at a crucial time when we are pushing to remain in the league and advance in CAF. As management we cannot go against what the DC [disciplinary committee] has decided but [we] wish Sebastien well in his future endeavours.”