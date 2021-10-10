Marumo Gallants coach Sébastien Migné sacked after verbally abusing technical director
Durban – Marumo Gallants have sacked coach Sébastien Migné after he apparently directed abusive language at the club’s technical director Harris Choeu.
The news comes at a bad time for Gallants as they prepare to host DR Congo based side AS Vita on Friday in a CAF Confederation Cup second round game.
Gallants Chairman Abram Sello admitted that the timing of the decision is challenging for his club.
“As a coach,Migné’s duty is to instil discipline in the team. The club followed correct disciplinary procedures and the decision to release him was made,” he said.
“It is unfortunate that Sebastien had to be dismissed, especially at a crucial time when we are pushing to remain in the league and advance in CAF. As management we cannot go against what the DC [disciplinary committee] has decided but [we] wish Sebastien well in his future endeavours.”
Gallants are playing in the Premiership for the first time this season after they purchased the status of last season’s Nedbank Cup winners Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.
They have had a difficult start to the new season as they are one of only two teams that has yet to pick up a league win as yet with TS Galaxy being the other.
Under Migne, Gallants also only managed to score one goal in the league while they conceded six.
Prior to taking charge of Gallants, Migne previously coached DR Congo U-20, the Republic of Congo, Kenya and Equatorial Guinea national team.
The Frenchman was not known in South African shored prior to his appointment by Gallants with some jokingly referring to him as a “plumber”.
IOL Sport