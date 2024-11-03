Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportParalympics 2024AthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennisBetting
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportParalympics 2024AthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennisBetting
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Wednesday, November 20, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Marumo Gallants dump Stellenbosch FC out of Carling Knockout, set up Mamelodi Sundowns semi-final

FILE - Marumo Gallants coach Dan Malesela. Photo: Marumo Gallants on X

FILE - Marumo Gallants coach Dan Malesela. Photo: Marumo Gallants on X

Published Nov 3, 2024

Share

Marumo Gallants will host Mamelodi Sundowns in the semi-final of the Carling Knockout Cup, while Magesi FC will travel to Richards Bay.

The draw took place after Sunday’s quarter-final clashes, which saw Gallants and Magesi advance at the expense of Stellenbosch FC and TS Galaxy.

The games will be played next weekend, and the final will be contested on November 23.

Gallants, who are now based in Bloemfontein, were given an extra incentive after it was announced the final will be played at the Toyota Stadium in the Free State capital.

Gallants knock out champions Stellenbosch FC

Reigning Carling Knockout Cup champions Stellenbosch FC were eliminated from the competition after going down 1-0 to Marumo Gallants at the Seisa Ramabodu Stadium in Bloemfonteon on Sunday.

A 17th minute Siyabulela Shai strike was the only goal of the game as Siwelele Sa Marumo advanced to the next stage.

The men from the Cape Winelands could count themselves unlucky to leave the game empty handed as they had the lion’s share of the ball possession, but couldn’t do anything with the ball when they had it.

With Stellenbosch creating more goalscoring chances, none of them were much of a threat to Washing Arubi’s goal. Gallants’ defence stayed strong, and despite a late charge from the men in maroon, the Bloemfontein-based side were able to hold on and advance.

— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 3, 2024

In the day’s other game, defender John Mokone once again found himself on the scoreboard as top flight new boys Magesi FC advanced to the semi-finals at the expense of TS Galaxy.

TS Galaxy were by far the better team on the day as they created more chances and saw more of the ball. However, they just couldn’t break down the Magesi defence, and were ultimately eliminated from the competition.

Carling Knockout Cup semi-final draw

9 November: Richards Bay FC vs Magesi FC

10 November: Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Final

23 November: At Totoya Stadium, Bloemfontein

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

marumo gallantsstellenbosch fcts galaxycarling knockout cuppslsoccer