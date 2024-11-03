Marumo Gallants dump Stellenbosch FC out of Carling Knockout, set up Mamelodi Sundowns semi-final

The games will be played next weekend, and the final will be contested on November 23. Stellies can barely believe it 👇



Gallants, who are now based in Bloemfontein, were given an extra incentive after it was announced the final will be played at the Toyota Stadium in the Free State capital. Gallants knock out champions Stellenbosch FC Reigning Carling Knockout Cup champions Stellenbosch FC were eliminated from the competition after going down 1-0 to Marumo Gallants at the Seisa Ramabodu Stadium in Bloemfonteon on Sunday. A 17th minute Siyabulela Shai strike was the only goal of the game as Siwelele Sa Marumo advanced to the next stage.

The men from the Cape Winelands could count themselves unlucky to leave the game empty handed as they had the lion’s share of the ball possession, but couldn’t do anything with the ball when they had it. With Stellenbosch creating more goalscoring chances, none of them were much of a threat to Washing Arubi’s goal. Gallants’ defence stayed strong, and despite a late charge from the men in maroon, the Bloemfontein-based side were able to hold on and advance. Magesi were almost in trouble here 😳



In the day's other game, defender John Mokone once again found himself on the scoreboard as top flight new boys Magesi FC advanced to the semi-finals at the expense of TS Galaxy. TS Galaxy were by far the better team on the day as they created more chances and saw more of the ball. However, they just couldn't break down the Magesi defence, and were ultimately eliminated from the competition.

Carling Knockout Cup semi-final draw 9 November: Richards Bay FC vs Magesi FC 10 November: Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Carling Knockout Cup semi-final draw 9 November: Richards Bay FC vs Magesi FC 10 November: Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns