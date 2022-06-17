Marumo Gallants land new Moroccan coach

Durban - Marumo Gallants put an end to all the speculation regarding their vacant head coaching position when they announced the signing of Moroccan international coach on Friday morning.
"Marumo Gallants F.C. is pleased to announce the appointment of Moroccan coach Romain Folz as the club’s new coach. Coach Folz comes with an extensive track record of leading teams abroad, and across Africa, including his previous role at Botswana-based
Township Rollers F.C," the club statement read.
"The appointment comes following the expiration of outgoing coach Dan Malesela’s contract. After much deliberation, the club opted to bring in Coach Folz to lead the team into the next phase of the club’s journey."
Bahlabane Ba Ntwa were able to rescue and redirect their season early enough to make a success of it after languishing in the relegation zone at the beginning of the campaign. The appointment of Malesela spearheaded their charge up the table and eventually finished in 10th.
How Dan Malesela found out he had lost his job at Marumo Gallants
Marumo Gallants to part ways with coach Dan Malesela
Marumo Gallants 2021/22 season review: Top scorers, assists & player of the year
Malesela targets top eight finish with Gallants, rubbishes Orlando Pirates link
Gallants and Sekhukhune end their Premiership season with a 2-2 draw
Gallants will have to restructure and manoeuvre their campaign pretty well next season with their qualification for the CAF confederations cup set to introduce complicated aspects.
For immediate release:— MARUMO GALLANTS FC (@_Marumogallants) June 17, 2022
🚨Marumo Gallants F.C. Appoints Romain Folz As Team Coach 🚨 pic.twitter.com/bIOjbb9qBT
The Polokwane based side qualified for the continental competition by virtue of being finalist in the Nedbank Cup and losing to a Mamelodi Sundowns side that already has a spot in the CAF Champions League.
Club chairman Abram Sello welcomed the arrival of the 31 year old while Coach Folz also revealed his delight at joining Gallants for the upcoming season.
“We welcome Coach Romain Folz to the team, he brings an impressive and energetic approach to football that we believe will be a great fit for Marumo Gallants," said Sello.
"I am very happy and honoured to join Marumo Gallants F.C. and a league such as the PSL. My first words are for our fans. I can only tell them that all the efforts and work we will put in every single day is for them. We want to make them proud, and I will dedicate all my time and energy to reach that goal”, Folz expressed.
@SmisoMsomi