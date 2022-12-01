Marumo Gallants pour cold water on Bloemfontein Celtic revival rumours

Johannesburg - Marumo Gallants have dismissed claims made in a video that the club plans to relocate to Bloemfontein to revive Bloemfontein Celtic. Early last season, Celtic was sold to Pietermaritzburg’s Royal AM.

That move angered many as the club had a lot of passionate fans across the country, especially in Bloemfontein. But this week, a video has been making the rounds on social media where an unidentified person reads out a message that's allegedly from Abram Sello. ALSO READ: SA referee Victor Gomes’ impressive World Cup performance rewarded with Spain, Japan clash

Dan Dans and Marumo Gallants will be Dancing at the City of Roses 🌹 soon.



The return of Siwelele. #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/lC1P5YhzbG — Sir Tshemedi  🇪![CDATA[]]>🇸 (@RealTshemedi) December 1, 2022 In the WhatsApp message, the Gallants chairman allegedly promises the people of Bloemfontein and surrounding areas to revive Celtic.

“We wish to hereby confirm our solid and firm intention to relocate our DStv Premiership team to your city and province as supported by the Free State provincial government,” the letter read. “In among others, in the following manner: (1) Relocating the entire team to be based in Bloemfontein. (2) Once the league and procedural process are complete, play the remainder of our 2022/23 season (home) games in Bloemfontein. “ (3) Rebrand the team to a Celtic related name for the 2023/24 DStv Premiership and lastly, we invite the Celtic family and people of Free State to embrace this dream and walk the route with us.”

Gallants, who are based in Polokwane after buying the status of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) early last year, officially refuted the claims on Thursday morning.

“In response to a video being circulated, Marumo Gallants chairman Abram Sello would like to confirm that he has not written/dispatched any letter or statement regarding the future of the club, nor has he authorised any other person to speak on his behalf,” the statement read. LIVE BLOG: Fifa World Cup, Day 12 – Morocco should walk all over Canada “Marumo Gallants will issue official updates and statements in due course.”