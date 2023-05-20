Marumo Gallants relegated as Maritzburg United head for the play-offs

Johannesburg - Marumo Gallants suffered a heartbreaking 2-0 defeat to Swallows FC at the Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday afternoon and have been relegated to the Motsepe Foundation Championship. Bahlabane Ba Ntwa conceded a goal in either half and were therefore cut from the DStv Premiership.

Meanwhile in the other match affecting the bottom of the table, Chippa United survived a late Golden Arrows surge to snatch a point as the two sides played out to a goalless draw at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. The Chilli Boys guaranteed yet another season in the top flight of South African football, sending Maritzburg United to the promotion-relegation play-offs.

The hopes and dreams of Maritzburg possibly surviving the dreaded drop to the second division relied on other results to go their way as they watched their three relegation adversaries look to escape on the final day. The task for both Chippa and Gallants was fairly simple: win and you’re either safe or have another opportunity to save yourself through a gruelling play-offs route.

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa showed early intent away from home as they got on the front foot dominating the ball possession and fired three shots at goal in the opening 10 minutes, looking to win the match and escape any thoughts of relegation. However, against the run of play, it was Swallows who found the opening goal in the encounter on the stroke of 45 minutes, Lindokuhle Mtshali with his second goal of the campaign. The 25-year-old KwaZulu-Natal-born man capitalised off reckless defending in the visitor's box and struck home from close range after a Kagiso Malinga shot had been blocked by the defenders.

Things went from bad to worse for Gallants as Mtshali doubled Swallows’ lead in the 80th minute, racing through on goal from almost halfway and beating a stranded Washington Arubi. The Chilli Boys, seemed to have a more difficult task against top right chasing Arrows, as the opening exchanges saw no clear side in charge as the battle in the middle of the park raged on. The halftime whistle arrived with Gallants a goal down against the Dube Birds and fast heading for the Motsepe Foundation Championship and Chippa safe for the time being.

One could've sworn that news of Gallants going a goal down in Soweto had reached the Chilli Boys in Gqeberha as they resorted to a more defensive low-block setup, looking to stifle Abafana Bes’thende. The Natal Rich Boyz, who had somehow allowed themselves to be at risk on the final day, displayed signs of a team looking to avoid defeat at all costs as they played out to a goalless draw against Royal AM at the King Zwelithini Stadium.