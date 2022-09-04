Marumo Gallants still searching for first win after Swallows FC stalemate

Cape Town — Marumo Gallants remain the only team yet to win a match in the Premiership this season after they drew 1-1 with Swallows FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday. Bahlabane Ba Ntwa were on course for a first triumph this season when Sibusiso Kumalo put them ahead in the first half, but Swallows fought back via Mbulelo Wambi to salvage a share of the spoils.

The result at least sees Gallants rise off the foot of the league standings on goal difference (ahead of Chippa United and Sekhukhune United, who also have five points), while the Soweto side rises to seventh on eight points (ahead of Cape Town City, Golden Arrows and SuperSport United on goal difference). The first shot on target came from Gallants’ Katlego Otladisa in the eighth minute, but his long-range effort was saved by Swallows goalkeeper Thakasani Mbanjwa. Swallows had the ball in the back of the net in the 20th minute when Waseem Isaacs turned home Mwape Musonda’s header from close range, but the forward was correctly flagged offside by the referee’s assistant.

Six minutes later Gallants’ Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo sprang to life when he turned his marker on the edge of the penalty area and got away a left-footed shot from a tight angle, but Mbanjwa made another solid save to keep the scoreline blank. Yet the momentum was very much with the hosts and they finally got the breakthrough on 38 minutes, with Kumalo getting away from his marker to meet a free-kick delivery from Otladisa and direct a header beyond the reach of Mbanjwa. Swallows looked for a response before the interval, but the closest they came was a shot direct from a free kick by Isaacs which flashed over the crossbar leaving Marumo Gallants in the lead at halftime.

Swallows opted for a triple change at the start of the second half, with Siyabonga Khumalo, Thato Makua and Givemore Khupe introduced to try and spark a fightback from the visitors. Yet the first chance after the break came from Marumo Gallants’ Celimpilo Ngema, who tried from long range in the 50th minute but couldn’t quite keep his effort down. The hosts appeared to have the game under control, but Swallows struck midway through the second half via Wambi who picked up a superb “round the corner” pass from Musonda before drilling a low shot which squeezed under Washington Arubi and trickled over the goal line.

Swallows nearly claimed the lead with less than 15 minutes to play as substitute Siboniso Mtshali got on the end of a knock-down from Makua and looked for an acrobatic volley, but his effort flashed just wide of the target. Gallants themselves threatened from a set piece on 82 minutes when Sibusiso Sibeko met Joseph Molangoane’s delivery from a free kick, but his header was off target, while Swallows blew a great chance on 85 minutes when Musonda had only the goalkeeper to beat, but his tame shot was comfortably saved by Arubi. Swallows had another goal disallowed for offside in injury time when Mtshali swept home Makua’s poked through ball, leaving the game to end all square.

