Marumo Gallants to part ways with coach Dan Malesela

Durban — Marumo Gallants announced on Friday afternoon that they have parted ways with head coach Dan 'Dance' Malesela after eight months in charge. "Marumo Gallants FC has confirmed that the contract of coach Dan Malesela will not be renewed when it expires at the end of this month. The club would like to thank Malesela for his services during the last season and wish him well in his future endeavours," the club statement read.

Story continues below Advertisement

Dan 'Dance' Malesela has been one of the most influential mentors in the league since his arrival at Gallants in November. Malesela is one of a few South African coaches that are aligned with a very distinct style of play. Malesela's appointment was dubbed as a mid-season relegation rescue act with his team in deep trouble just above in the relegation zone in early November. His hopes of saving the newly established club manifested into a fight for a top four place and a potential Nedbank Cup triumph, which they lost out on to all-conquering Mamelodi Sundowns.

However a slump in results in the final stretch saw them win just one in the final ten games and the Polokwane-based side earned just nine points in the last ten matches of their campaign. A lot of movements were expected at Bahlabane Ba Ntwa in the off season as the likes of Miguel Timm and Katlego Itladisa continue to be linked with moves away from the club. However it is Malesela who has been confirmed as the first departure. @SmisoMsomi16

Story continues below Advertisement