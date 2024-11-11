Marumo Gallants v Mamelodi Sundowns: Manqoba Mngqithi breathes a sigh of relief

It was a hard fought 2-0 victory for Mamelodi Sundowns over Marumo Gallants in their Carling Knockout semi-final at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium, in Bloemfontein, on Sunday, and indicative of how the league champions had to struggle was how keeper Ronwen Williams kept them in the game. Though the scoreline may have appeared comfortable, the second goal only came in injury time with Neo Maema reeling off a wonder strike from a tight angle.

Lucas Ribeiro opened the scoring in the 53rd minute with a cheeky penalty, but it was indeed Williams who had kept Sundowns on level terms before that which ultimately sealed the contest. Williams pulled off three fine reaction saves during the first half as Gallants were relentless in their probing of the Sundowns defence.

Suspect defence In fact, it may come as something of a concern for Sundowns that their defence looked stretched for long periods as clearing the ball seemed difficult on many occasions. Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi acknowledged the fact that the Clinton Larsen-led Gallants were a difficult opponent to overcome.

“It's a complicated team, Clinton [Larsen] is one of those coaches - he’s resolute in defence and he's got interesting players offensively, they are very strong team,” said Mngqithi. “I must commend what the Limpopo teams have done in terms of recruitment. I think they've got very formidable teams. I think Marumo is a very good team and this for me it's very interesting because it makes competition in the PSL to be fierce. “And with the support my room is getting here it makes it very interesting in the PSL, because nobody knows which match he is going to win and which match he's going to lose, so personally I'm just excited we're in the final.”