After all, the sharp-witted manager is the grandson of the Soweto giant’s great legend Eric “Scara” Sono, who captained the Buccaneers in the 1960s. Mokwena’s uncle Jomo Sono, who owns Jomo Cosmos, is also an icon of Sea Robbers. His father, Julius, also played for Pirates.
This family legacy with eZimnyama, however, may not be enough to protect him from the wrath of The Ghost should Bucs’ poor form continue against their arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday. The Soweto giants meet in the Telkom Knockout quarter-finals at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium at 3pm and time is running out for Mokwena.
He is in desperate need of a run of good results to ease the pressure. Under his leadership, Pirates have been dumped out of the MTN8 and the CAF Champions League and the Buccaneers are well behind in the title race.
They are 13 points adrift of log leaders Chiefs, who were written off by many before the season began. On the other hand, Pirates topped every bookie’s list as red-hot favourites to end Mamelodi Sundowns’ dominance in the league.