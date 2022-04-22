Match against Stellenbosch is an opportunity to rebuild - Chiefs defender Siya Ngezana

Johannesburg - A new era begins in the camp of Kaizer Chiefs this weekend as the Amakhosi scramble and restructure themselves for life after coach Stuart Baxter received the axe. The Scottish mentor came under-fire from the club's supporters a few months into his second stint at the Naturena-based club, but was seemingly pushed out the door with the return of fans into the stadiums.

Story continues below Advertisment

The Amakhosi's defeat at home against SuperSport United sparked outrage from fans at the FNB Stadium and chants of "Baxter Must Go" rang on for a while after the match had ended. Chiefs defender, Siyabonga Ngezana sees their next game against Stellenbosch FC as an opportunity to rebuild and kick-start the final run in of their campaign. ALSO READ: Should Gavin Hunt return to Kaizer Chiefs to replace Stuart Baxter?

“We will rebuild against Stellenbosch. We hope to finish the season on a high note, that’s the only thing we can do now,” said Ngezana. "The Stellenbosch game will be crucial for us. It’s an away game, but we are looking to return home with three points.

Story continues below Advertisment

The 24-year-old Ngezana has had a season hampered by injury and has featured just nine times for his club this season, coming off the bench for three of those being matches. Chiefs have a hard battle ahead if they are to mount any challenge for Caf Champions League qualification and Ngezana is fired up for the chance to be involved more regularly on the field.

Story continues below Advertisment

"It’s not about individuals, but I am happy I am back to add something to the team. I’m not just here to add numbers, I’m pushing myself hard to be consistent and to help the team to win games. It is up to me to push myself and things will fall into place,” said Ngezana. Amakhosi will travel to Danie Craven Stadium and take on Stellenbosch in a match scheduled to kick off at 5pm. @SmisoMsomi16