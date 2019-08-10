Erick Mathoho of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates his goal with teammates during their Absa Premiership match against Black Leopards at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Defender Erick Mathoho scored the only goal as Kaizer Chiefs beat Black Leopards 1-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday evening. The win saw Ernst Middendorp’s charges shoot up to the top of the table as AmaKhosi maintain their perfect start to the season with two wins from two.

Although still very early in the campaign, the result will have sent Chiefs supporters home happy after a tumultuous week which involved reports on the unhappiness of star forward Khama Billiat, who is being linked with a move back to champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Lidoda Duvha will be slightly concerned about the defeat, which sees them third from botton on the Absa Premiership table after two games.

However, as it is still early in the season, they will be confident of climbing up the table.

Both teams are only in action again in two weeks. Leopards will host Highlands Park, while Chiefs will welcome SuperSport United to the FNB Stadium.

IOL Sport