Matlaba enjoying lockdown time with his family

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

JOHANNESBURG – Joining Black Leopards during the pre-season transfer window meant Thabo Matlaba had to leave his comfort zone and relocate to Polokwane, which is over 300km away from his family in Norkem Park, Kempton Park. This was new to Matlaba, who had lived with his family since 2012 after spending seven years at Orlando Pirates. But due to the recently imposed 21-day national lockdown, the 32-year-old has had a chance to bond with his wife and three daughters. The new regulations have been put in place in a bid to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the country to a standstill. But for athletes, whose job it is to entertain and inspire, this has been a double-edged sword. Matlaba, whose wife gave birth to a daughter two months ago, admits that being at home has been a pleasure. However, he also acknowledges it’s a time of uncertainty for his career, not knowing whether the lockdown will be extended.

“I am really happy to be at home with my family because sometimes I see them once in a month. I am a married man with three kids so it’s really a good thing to be back at home, especially considering that I also have a two-month-old daughter,” Matlaba said.

“But I don’t want to lie, it’s frustrating because we don’t know when we’ll be able to play. This lockdown could be extended and that would mean that it’s more weeks without playing competitive football."

GAMES SUSPENDED | #AbsaPrem @OfficialPSL suspended all midweek and Weekend Games due to #CoronaVirus (COVID-19)



We were scheduled to play @MaritzburgUtd ,Further communication will be done soon #Hashamulilo #Lidodaduvha. — Black Leopards FC (@lidodaduvha) March 17, 2020

So, with the season halted and training stopped as clubs practice social distancing, what is Matlaba doing on a regular basis to ensure that he’s not far behind fitness-wise?

“I have been training alone in my backyard. We’ve got a special training (programme) that we were given by the club just before the lockdown, so I’ve been using that,” Matlaba said.

Matlaba’s urge to return to the field is quite understandable. The Tembisa-born footballer was starting to enjoy his football again, having made 24 domestic appearances for Lidoda Duvha this season after being sidelined for the better part of his final days at Pirates.

“When I joined Black Leopards, I told myself that I am going there to work and try to help the team finish in a better position. We haven’t been winning but I think that I’ve really tried my best. Players who come from big teams to small teams tend to relax and become complacent but that’s not me,” he explained.

Lidoda Duvha may be languishing at the bottom of the Premiership standings in 16th place but Matlaba has taken his game up a notch.

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki had called him up for the postponed back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe which were scheduled for last month.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

“I was not surprised to be called to the national team. When you are doing well and playing in the Absa Premiership, you have to expect the national team call-up at any time,” said defender Matlaba, who has 26 caps for Bafana.

The Star

Like us on Facebook