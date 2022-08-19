Mbongeni Gumede scores late as AmaZulu snatch all three points against Swallows FC

Durban — Mbongeni Gumede was the hero as scored the winner as AmaZulu snatched a 3-2 victory against Swallows at the Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday evening. Usuthu claimed their second win in four matches and continued their dominance over Swallows having not lost to the Dube Birds in five encounters.

Gabadinho Mhango scored his third goal in four games when he broke the deadlock in the 24th minute with AmaZulu starting the brightest. The 29 year old had been a menace to Swallows up until that moment and he was rewarded as calmly lobbed the ball over Thakasani Mbanjwa in goal after being found by Keagan Buchanan with a beautiful pass over the defence. Debutante Keegan Allen's effort was deflected towards goal by the unfortunate Mbongeni Gumede as Swallows found the leveller two minutes before half-time through a set-piece.

The former University of Pretoria defender leaped the highest and flicked a Tshediso Patjie free kick into the penalty area but his effort landed on the back of Gumede, AmaZulu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa did his best to react but was ultimately beaten by the speed on the ball. The Dube Birds’ turnaround was complete halfway through the second half as Allen converted a controversial penalty in the 64th minute. The 21 year old showed great composure and confidence to send the Mothwa the wrong way and Swallows 2-1 up. Swallows goalminder Mbanjwa was left embarrassed as he gifted AmaZulu the equaliser with a horrendous mistake in the 79th minute.

He failed to hold onto a floated ball into his area, the effort trickling down his body before ending up in the back of the net and was quite rightly awarded the own goal. Gumede, who had been guilty for an own goal earlier in the match popped up in the 89th minute to find the winner through a free kick. @ScribeSmiso

