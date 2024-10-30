Mduduzi Shabalala’s late brace salvages a point for Kaizer Chiefs in dramatic draw with Magesi FC

A quick-fire Mduduzi Shabalala brace rescued a point for Kaizer Chiefs as they drew 2-2 against Magesi FC in the Betway Premiership on Wednesday night. Chiefs were fortunate to get anything out of the game, as up until the 77th minute, Magesi had done just about enough to cause a massive shock by going 2-0 up just five minutes earlier.

With just six minutes played, Magesi caught Chiefs by surprise when they went 1-0 up. For the opening goal, Chiefs’ defense momentarily lapsed after John Mokone delivered a cross from the left-hand side, and the ball was guided into Faicre Ntwari’s net by Wonderboy Makhubu. Despite conceding early, the Chiefs players remained positive as they looked to get back into the game. The left-footed Mfundo Vilakazi was a constant threat down the right-hand side, while Njabulo Blom pulled the strings from midfield. What is it with Magesi and scoring against the Soweto giants? 🤔![CDATA[]]>🤩



📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc@Betway_za pic.twitter.com/hyEGXKhsb1

— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) October 30, 2024 With the game approaching the half-hour mark, some brilliance down the left flank saw Vilakazi beating his man and delivering a well-weighted cross to Ranga Chivaviro, but the striker could not put the ball in the back of the net. Kaizer Chiefs looked dangerous, but they just couldn’t quite finish in the final third. In the second half, Chiefs took the game to their hosts in search of an equaliser, but despite being the more industrious team, they could not break down the newly promoted Magesi. Magesi went 2-0 up when Edmore Chirambadare beat Ntwari with a brilliantly taken free kick from around 20 yards out.

However, after Magesi’s second goal, the game flipped on its head as Kaizer Chiefs levelled the score following two quick goals from Mduduzi Shabalala. Sundowns blow Cape Town City away Three goals up and Sundowns are still causing stress 🤣![CDATA[]]>🤣



📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc@Betway_za pic.twitter.com/y7Jhx0iEyC — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) October 30, 2024

At Loftus Versfeld, Peter Shalulile found his scoring touch again as he netted twice in Mamelodi Sundowns’ 3-0 win over Cape Town City. The other goalscorer of the night for Manqoba Mngqithi’s men was Brazilian attacker Lucas Ribeiro. The result saw the champions close the gap behind league leaders Orlando Pirates to five points.