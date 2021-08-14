Michael Gumede heroics help Golden Arrows down SuperSport United in MTN8 quarter-final

DURBAN – Michael Gumede was the hero for Golden Arrows as they earned a 4-3 penalty shootout victory over SuperSport United in their MTN 8 quarter-final clash at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Kwa-Zulu Natal on Saturday. After snatching a late equaliser for Arrows deep into second-half extra time, Gumede also struck the winning penalty which earned Abafana Bes’thende a 4-3 shoot-out victory.

In the spot-kicks, Teboho Mokoena and Ikraam Rayners missed for SuperSport while Siboniso Conco was the only Arrows player to miss. The opening 28 minutes of the first-half were scrappy as neither side managed to really create a good opportunity. Sipho Mbule then managed to have a go from distance and then forced a good stop from Arrows keeper Sifiso Mlungwana. Bradley Grobler was uncharacteristically ill-disciplined in the game and deservedly awarded a yellow card in the 37th minute after tugging the shirt of an opponent.

Arrows were awarded a spot-kick in the 49th minute after Teboho Mokoena brought down Nduduzo Sibiya in the penalty area. SuperSport keeper Ronwen Williams managed to dive the right way but could not stop the ball from going into the back of the net. After taking the lead, Arrows managed to rotate the ball and one could have been tempted to think that they would win the game by frustrating the opposition who appeared to be lacking structure with striker Grobler not getting much service. SuperSport central midfielder Jesse Donn was lucky to have not gifted Arrows a goal in the 66th minute. He showed hasty decision-making and attempted to pass the ball back to Williams in goal but instead sent it into the path of opposition attacker Pule Mmodi. Mmodi shot but fortunately for Donn, Williams managed to make an impressive low save to prevent his side from conceding.

SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo took the decision to replace Grobler with Ghampani Lungu and Jamie Webber with Ikraam Rayners in the 68th minute and it was one that paid off as both substitutes scored. Lungu repaid the faith shown in him in the 78th minute as he slotted the ball into the net from the far post to draw SuperSport level. Mbule came close to winning the game for Matsatsantsa in the 82nd minute as his free-kick took a deflection off the Arrows wall before hitting the post with Arrows shot-stopper Mlungwana beaten.