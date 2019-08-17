Milutin Sredojevic is seen here at a press conference on Thursday, where he spoke about how he was intending to rectify matters after the 3-0 loss to SuperSport United. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Former Orlando Pirates coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic on Saturday rubbished reports that he has been announced as the new coach of Egyptian club Zamalek. Orlando Pirates dropped a bombshell on Friday night when they announced that the Serb had handed in his resignation and had left the club just before their MTN8 clash against Highlands Park.

After Micho jumped the Pirates’ ship, he was linked with the Zamalek job, with an Egyptian report going as far as to quote the club’s chairman Mortada Mansour saying the deal was done.

However, Sredojevic was quick to rubbish that report.

“That report is total nonsense,” he was quoted by TimesLive.

“I am travelling to see my mother who is sick in Serbia. And we shall see what will come after that. [Whether] I will come back to Africa.

“But if he [Mansour] really wants me, he needs to fork out millions.

“The moment [after] Pirates announced I have resigned, [I travelled]. I am now in Istanbul flying to my country,” he added.

Without Sredojevic, Pirates were beaten 1-0 by Highlands Park and dumped out of the MTN8. Rulani Mokwena has been left in charge, and is being assisted by Fadlu Davids and Franck Plaine.

IOL Sport