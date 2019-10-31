It is normally said there’s no form-book heading into the derby, but Amakhosi fans have ample reason to believe that they’ll walk away victors when they clash with Orlando Pirates, at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday afternoon (3pm) in the quarter-finals of the Telkom Knockout.
Chiefs are currently enjoying good form in domestic football, winning seven matches, drawing two and losing one in the league.
That feat has seen the Glamour Boys top the log standings with 22 points, while the Telkom Knockout is their earliest chance of ending the four-year drought.
They’ll, however, know that taking things for granted against Pirates would be naive, despite the Buccaneers’ poor season thus far.