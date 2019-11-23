Bvuma spent a lengthy spell on the sidelines when Itumeleng Khune dominated the No1 spot. But after Khune suffered a long-term injury, Bvuma finally came out of his shell in the second half of last season and made 10 domestic appearances.
Four of those, though, came in the Nedbank Cup, a competition in which the 24-year-old was the No1 as Daniel Akpeyi was cup-tied and Virgil Vries demoted to the bench.
Bvuma started his Nedbank Cup campaign in the last 16, inspiring his team to the final, where they succumbed to second tier division TS Galaxy by 1-0 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on the last day of the season,
His overall domestic outings, though, had already done enough to earn him a spot in Bafana Bafana’s squad for the recent Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) action, where he played third fiddle to Ronwen Williams and Darren Keet.